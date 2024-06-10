SALISBURY, Md. - The Maryland State Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Salisbury that left one man dead June 9.
According to a report from the Maryland State Police, on Sunday at about 2:30 a.m., Salisbury Police Department. The incident happened in the 700 block of East Naylor Mill Road.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was 23-year-old Franklin Abraham Perez Rodriguez of Florida. MSP said he had been in a fight with an unknown male and during the fight, the male shot Rodriguez. The victim was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital, but died there.
Salisbury Police handed the case over to MSP homicide detectives and no arrests have been made yet. MSP asks anyone with information to contact the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101.