Salisbury, MD - It's that time of year. A time of reflection and disbelief that 365 days have passed so quickly. 2023 is now upon us, and with it, Salisbury's 9th annual New Year's Eve Ball Drop.
According to the event, this year's New Year’s Eve Ball Drop will be located near the intersection of Main Street and N. Division Street, complete with a full stage, and a 4.5-foot-wide ball lit with thousands of LED lights.
Those of all ages are welcome, and free parking may be accessed at the parking garage, downtown. Food, drinks, and live music will be available throughout the night. The event will begin at 9pm, and will run until next year!