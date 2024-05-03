SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury University and the Maryland Army National Guard have joined forces in a landmark partnership aimed at fostering educational opportunities and mutual support. The university says that this collaboration focuses on the development of an enduring academic and mentorship program within the College of Health and Human Services.
According to the school, both agencies stand to benefit from enriched collaboration avenues, including student participation in the Maryland Army National Guard Annual Medical Symposium, shared recruitment initiatives, and the establishment of a pipeline for Guard involvement on campus. Major General Janeen L. Birckhead, adjutant general for Maryland, emphasized the Guard’s integral role within the Eastern Shore community, highlighting their previous collaboration during the COVID-19 response and expressing eagerness to invest in the next generation of medical professionals through this partnership.
Salisbury’s inclusion in Maryland Army National Guard Partners in Education Program further solidifies this collaboration, offering service members state tuition waivers and reimbursement benefits. With the guard highlighting 4,600 soldiers and 1,500 combat platforms statewide, this partnership opens doors for over 130 career paths, including opportunities in STEM fields, reaffirming both institutions’ dedication to educational excellence and community service