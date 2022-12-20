SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury University has announced the Thomas H. Draper Scholarship, named after Tom Draper, founder of Draper Media and owner of WRDE and other broadcast stations up until his sudden death in 2017.
The University says that Draper's legacy will shape the lives of students that have an interest in the fields of broadcasting and media through this scholarship, which came as a result of a $125,000 gift from the Draper Holdings Charitable Foundation. They say the Foundation was created by Draper and his family to support educational, scientific, religious and humanitarian initiatives throughout Delmarva.
“Even those who may not have known Tom Draper by name felt his influence,” said Jason Curtin, vice president of University advancement and external affairs, and executive director of the SU Foundation, Inc. “At SU, that influence was particularly strong as generations of students went on to work for Mr. Draper and his companies. His broadcast outlets also have been instrumental in promoting SU news and events for more than four decades. This scholarship is a fitting tribute for a man who meant so much to SU and to the greater Delmarva community. Even today, he continues to make a difference in the lives of our students.”
“Our family is honored to continue the partnership that our father started with Salisbury University,” said Draper’s daughter, Mariah Calagione, president of the Draper Holdings Charitable Foundation. “The school has educated many of our past and current employees and has created space for learning, culture and athletics in our community. We are excited that this scholarship will support future students attending the University, knowing that they will certainly enrich our society.”
Draper was raised in Milford, DE, and called the Delmarva Peninsula home for most of his life. He earned his Bachelor's Degree at Brown University, where he was an All-American lacrosse player and inducted into the university's Athletic Hall of Fame. Afterwards, he moved back to Sussex County and began his broadcasting career when he purchased a radio station, naming it WTHD, after himself-- Thomas Henry Draper.
Next was WAFL-FM, and after that was his purchase of WBOC.
WBOC quickly became a large part of Draper Media, a division of the Draper Holdings Business Trust, with other additions including Fox 21, WBOC Classics (Antenna TV), WBOC-FM, WBOC Digital, Delmarva Sports Network, several Maryland radio stations, and, of course, WRDE.
Shortly before his death, just days after his 50th anniversary in the industry, Draper was getting ready to launch Telemundo Delmarva.
The University says that more information, including eligibility requirements, can be found at https://salisbury.academicworks.com/