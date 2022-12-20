Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Southerly winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very rough waters possible. Winds will shift to westerly by late Friday with the passage of a cold front but continue at 20 to 30 with gusts up to 35 kt possible. * WHERE...Delaware Bay. * WHEN...From Friday morning through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. &&