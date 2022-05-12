SALISBURY, Md.- The Salisbury Zoo announced Wednesday that it recently acquired a female sloth, named Bayou, from the Audubon Zoo.
Bayou was born in November 2020. Her parents, Buttercup and Raven, were residents of the Salisbury Zoo, until they were transferred to the Audubon Zoo in October 2020.
Bayou is currently in quarantine, but will soon have access to her outdoor exhibit and will be viewable to the public. Zoo keeper, Hannah, says the young female sloth loves apples, sweet potatoes, and fresh browse.
The Salisbury Zoo has a long history of exhibiting two-toed sloths. Two-toed sloths have two toes on the front feet and three toes on the back feet. They are used to hang upside down from tree branches.