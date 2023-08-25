SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury Zoo says that it has found its new director in Chuck Eicholz after a nationwide search.
Eicholz was the acting zoo director since Leonora Dillon retired from the role in June. The Zoo says that Eicholz was previously the Zoo's curator, a role he held since January 2021.
They say Eicholz job will be to make sure the zoo is running efficiently and make sure they are compliant with animal care standards. He will also be increasing fundraising and growing the zoo's pool of volunteers.
“The park has a great history, and we just want to make sure it continues,” Eicholz said.
The says Eicholz started working in the animal care field in 1984, and in 1985, he became a trainer at SeaWorld working with killer whales, dolphins, sea lions, otters and walrus. They say he’s also worked at the National Aquarium, the Irvine Nature Center, and other small zoos. He used to run his own animal sanctuary, which he titled Misfits Animal Sanctuary.
Salisbury Zoo is part of the Arts, Business and Culture Department.
“I am optimistic about the Salisbury Zoo’s future with Chuck as our Zoo director,” said Department director Allen Swiger. “His unwavering perseverance, zoological knowledge and commitment to serving our community elevated him above all other candidates during our national search. I know he’ll do a great job."