SALISBURY, Md.- The Salisbury Zoo will hold its annual Earth Day celebration on Saturday, April 23, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The event will be on site this year with live music by the “Folk Heroes." The event is free to the public. The goal of this event is to promote environmental awareness and how we can become good stewards to the earth.
The zoo will showcase more than 15 earth friendly organizations.
The Zoo Stampede 5K will start the day out with a bang at 9 a.m. The race will run through the Zoo and City Park. Now in its 21st year, the race is one of the best 5Ks in Salisbury. For more information email mseemann@salisbury.md