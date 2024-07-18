SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury Zoo has partnered with the Business Economic and Community Outreach Network (BEACON) at Salisbury University to study the economic impact of the zoo.
Visitors of the Salisbury Zoo are encouraged to fill out a survey that will allow BEACON to analyze the economic impact of the zoo for the first time in 14 years. Visitors who fill out the survey will be entered into a giveaway for a $250 Visa gift card.
Director of the Arts, Business and Culture Department at the Salisbury Zoo Allen Swiger has stated, "We know that the Salisbury Zoo is valuable to our community, but this study will help us put a numerical value on that, which we can share with stakeholders in hopes of obtaining additional funding for our free-admission zoo."
BEACON is a part of the the Franklin P. Perdue School of Business at Salisbury University which offers business and economic research for a variety of organizations.
The Staff of the Salisbury Zoo will be able to use the survey data to make improvements to the zoo itself.