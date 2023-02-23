SALISBURY, Md.- Timmy the Marmoset is calling Salisbury home.
On Thursday morning, the Salisbury Zoo announced the acquisition of the 12-year-old black-tufted male. Marmosets are small, long-tailed South American monkeys. Timmy is housed with Bianca, a cotton-top tamarin.
The Salisbury zoo says Timmy's diet in captivity includes tree gum, insects, vegetables, fruit and canned food made for marmosets. In the wild, zookeepers say marmosets eat tree sap and gum, insects, fruit and small invertebrates.