SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury Zoo's female red wolf, Shiloh, has passed away at 11-years-old after a battle with pyometra.
The zoo says that pyometra, which is an infection in the uterus, had caused damage to Shiloh's kidneys. Though the zoo's veterinary staff provided critical care for her, they say Shiloh's health continued to decline until they made the decision to humanely euthanize her due to poor quality of life.
According to the zoo, pyometras are not uncommon in wolves becoming post-reproductive.
They say Shiloh came to the Salisbury Zoo in 2019 from the Roger Williams Park Zoo in Rhode Island.
“She was a very active wolf and enjoyed lying on top of the culvert in the middle of the exhibit, watching everything,” said Salisbury Zoo Registrar Jessica O’Neill.
The zoo says that red wolves area critically endangered species with a lifespan of six to seven years, but captive animals can live up to twice that.
They say there is still another red wolf at the Salisbury zoo, three-year-old Bowie, whom the zoo is working to find a mate for. They are working with Red Wolf SAFE (Saving Animals From Extinction) to do so.
According to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, there are 278 red wolves in the SAFE program and less than 30 in the wild as of May 2023. Red Wolf SAFE is working to grow the red wolf populations so that they do not become extinct.
“We are saddened by the loss of Shiloh, but we are also hopeful we will be able to help in Red Wolf SAFE’s efforts by bringing in a mate for Bowie,” O’Neill said.