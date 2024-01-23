SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Now that the snow is gone, leftover salt on the roads could leave you feeling salty in more ways than one.
According to the manager at Waves Car Wash and car expert, salt can do more damage to the undercarriage of your vehicle driving on the winter roadways.
"It's hard on the car's paint, but it's even harder on the surfaces underneath of a car and that's where all the bits and pieces are that make your car go." said Brian Parker, "Long term, your car ends up getting rusted out from the inside out."
Ray Smith who lives in Lewes said his car has seen damage from rock salt for following to closely to a salt truck,
"The Explorer I had a pitted window and because I wax my car I thought it was wax and then I saw the windshield and it was pitted. A thousand dollars or so to put a new windshield in."
Salt used to melt snow can also lead to safety concerns if you're not careful.
"Obviously, long term exposure can to your skins and things like that can also cause issues. And also be careful with your pets." said Parker. "You know, make sure you're using a pet safe ice smell for your sidewalks and driveways. So if your pets are going to be walking on it."