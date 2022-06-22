DOVER, De – The Delaware Senate on Wednesday passed legislation to allow same-day voter registration in Delaware, which will permit eligible state residents to register to vote on the same day they cast their ballots.
Sponsored by Rep. Sherry Dorsey Walker and Sen. Trey Paradee in 2021, House Substitute 1 for House Bill 25 would eliminate the current deadline on voter registration that is currently set for “the fourth Saturday prior to the date of the election.”
Under HS 1 for HB 25, an eligible Delaware resident who has not previously registered to vote by Election Day could still register and cast a ballot as long as they can show a valid and current government-issued photo identification card or current document displaying their name and address, such as a utility bill, bank statement, government check or paycheck. The statement from Legislative Hall did not explain how these documents would be validated.
HS 1 for HB 25 now heads to Governor John Carney for his signature.