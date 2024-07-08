REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A new ice cream shop is opening up in Rehoboth Beach, inspired by the former Royal Treat shop down the street. Sammy's Kitchen announced it is launching an expansion to the business, Sammy's ice cream is open now on Wilmington Avenue.
The new store said they hope to recreate the magic of the Royal Treat.
"The Royal Treat was iconic for its ample seating, air conditioning, refreshing water, and, of course, Hershey's Ice Cream," said Sammy's Kitchen.
The shop offers lactose free and sugar free options. Sammy's is offering 20 percent off your order and children under 10 get one free scoop with a purchase, however these deals cannot be used concurrently.
Ice cream shops opening are nothing new to the nations summer capital.