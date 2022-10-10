GEORGETOWN, Del.- Sandhill Fields is currently home to several multi-purpose fields mostly used for soccer, field hockey, and lacrosse.
But imagine a big building that would have even more fields and courts.
The Sussex Sports Center Foundation is in the process of raising money for a fieldhouse.
The cost is $7.5 million which is up from a previous cost of $6 million.
Foundation President Joseph Schell says inflation has played a big factor in the price increase.
"When we thought it could cost six million dollars we didn't have a contingency plan within that six million," Schell said.
One of the groups who uses the complex every day weather permitting are the pickleball players who say these courts fill up fast.
"Some days these courts will be all full and if we have bad weather, we can't play and there's more and more people," Joan Menzo of Milford said. "The sport is just growing, growing, and growing as everybody knows and we just need more courts."
Other players say there are not enough indoor courts in the immediate area. They're hoping the fieldhouse will give them more room to play.
"The closest is probably about fifteen miles away in that neighborhood so we have a lot of players," Sandy Holland of Georgetown said. "And we have a lot of players that come from the northern Milford, Millsboro, even Laurel, Seaford."
One concern from some people who didn't want to comment on camera is if more could be done for runners including holding big events like races and marathons on the trail.
Schell says the focus has been on local high school teams.
"We've had several cross country meets there and had the county teams from all of the high schools," Schell said. "There's talk that this will be the Sussex location as it rotates from the Kent location and the News Castle County location when you do state meets."
A big ask for a big building that is looking to house athletes for many years to come.