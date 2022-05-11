GEORGETOWN, Del.- Plans for a fieldhouse are taking shape at Sandhill Fields.
The Georgetown sports complex is entering Phase Two, including a 30,000 square foot indoor fieldhouse. The $7 million project would have multi-use sport courts and a turf field. Organizers say they hope to get 8-12 courts, which could host pickleball, lacrosse, field hockey, and volleyball.
"Our vision is to keep the local youth here in the community," says General Manager Brad Leinbach. "A lot of our families--we have to travel for our children to participate in sports, particularly in the wintertime. We are traveling to Maryland we are traveling to northern Delaware. To be able to keep our community here in the community is a huge win for us."
Fundraising for the fieldhouse is underway. Of the $7 million total, organizers say $4.5 million is from the private sector-- with $3.6 million already being raised. As with the original loan for the field, Chairman Joe Schell says after ten years Sussex County can purchase the complex for one dollar if they choose.
"We are a non profit so we aren't in this to make money," he says. "We are in this to do what I think is something very good for Sussex County and the kids of Sussex County and the parents."
Schell and Leinbach say the complex has proven economic benefits as well, with tournaments of 40 teams bringing about a 225 thousand dollar impact to Georgetown and the surrounding area in restaurants, hotels, and more.
Sandhill Fields hopes to open the fieldhouse in Spring 2023.
