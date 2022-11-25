REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Santa will be at his beach house on the Rehoboth boardwalk starting Friday afternoon. He will be in town for the following weekends leading up to his big day.
- Friday, November 25th – 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Saturday, November 26th – 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Sunday, November 27th – 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Saturday, December 3rd – 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Sunday, December 4th – 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Saturday, December 10th – 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Sunday, December 11th – 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Saturday, December 17th – 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Sunday, December 18th – 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Kids are encouraged to bring their wish lists and parents can bring their cameras. This event is donation based and put on by the Rehoboth Beach - Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce.
Despite his busy schedule, Santa is making time for good dogs! Bring your furry friends to the boardwalk on Sunday, Dec. 18 from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m.