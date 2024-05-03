REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The city says a sap-sucking insect called crape myrtle bark scale is feeding on area trees.
This can eventually cause a sooty mold to accumulate and make the trees look charred.
According to the City, its Trees & Green Infrastructure Committee has a guide for how to protect your crape myrtle trees. It can be found on the city website.
