NEWARK, Del. - A curfew program is in place at Christiana Mall on Saturday nights. According to a representative from the mall's security department, mall visitors under 18 must be accompanied by an adult 21 or older after 3 p.m. on Saturdays.
This curfew is part of the mall's Parental Guidance Required program. The employee told WRDE that the Saturday program has been in place for quite some time, though it is now being more thoroughly enforced to try to prevent crime and other issues.
A 17-year-old was arrested after three teens were suspects in a shooting that occurred at the mall in April that injured eight people.