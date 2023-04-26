Savannah Road Master Plan First Public Workshop

LEWES, Del. - A public workshop tonight will present the collaboration of ideas from DelDOT and non-profit organization Delaware Greenway to improve the road's safety including for bikers an pedestrians.
This master plan is the last of several byways leading to Five Points that will allow for the Five Points project to fully commence.
However changes that are proposed with this plan, could affect people who commute Savannah Road.
Changes like a lower speed limit could mean safer conditions for bicyclists and pedestrians. For Mark Carter, it makes sense for the busy area, "Especially as you approach the downtown, the schools and things, the drawbridge that area... There's so many folks walking and biking."
But visitor Susan Woodward tells me that she would rather see a bridge for pedestrians and bicyclists to keep traffic from slowing down, "Then pedestrians and locals could just walk right in, be dropped in, and it wouldn't cause further back up."
And the idea of turning Second Street into a shared street for less car traffic could come from this plan.
"Yeah there's ample parking in the area and it's a really short walk to get to anything once you're parked." said Carter.
But Woodward said, "I think having the parking is great otherwise you got to have a great big public lot somewhere. You're going to have to tear something up and make a big public lot."
However Delaware Greenway's Mary Roth, reassures people living here and visitors alike, "We're hoping that we can come up with some short term, medium, and long term goals that retain the character but also improve it."
Other potential changes to the roadway could include improving the landscape, having sidewalks on both sides of the road, extending existing cycle lanes, and more.
If you are unable to make the meeting tonight, the presentation and a chance to provide feedback will be available here, as well as another public workshop in June.