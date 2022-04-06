REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Shopping and saving for spring! Right now, the Tanger Outlets in Rehoboth Beach are celebrating TangerStyle.
All three locations are offering deals and sales for the upcoming season, but TangerStyle has exclusive deals for Tanger Club Members.
A one-time payment of ten dollars makes you a Club Member. Becoming a Tanger Club Member gets you exclusive parking spots, birthday benefits, and deals that others will not see. If you're ever shopping and see something you have to have but it's not on sale, it might actually be on sale, just to club members.
TangerStyle is in full swing right now until April 24. But, you can always sign up to be a Club Member online or in person at Shopper Services.