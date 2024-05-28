LEWES, Del. – The Blood Bank of Delmarva is hosting the second Handley Family Blood Drive in honor of childhood cancer survivor, Madison Handley.
Handley, 14-years-old, is an eighth grader at Beacon Middle School. Despite her young age, Handley has already beaten cancer twice.
The troop is honoring Handley who was a recipient of blood transfusions during her cancer treatments. The young student is an avid swimmer and soccer player, as well as a member of the National Junior Honor Society and Girl Scout Troop 701.
The Blood Bank of Delmarva said the campaign occurs during a particularly crucial time, as the summer season poses challenges for blood collection. Factors such as school breaks, summer travel, and seasonal gatherings contribute to a decreased priority for blood donations.
Donating blood takes just one hour, yet it has the power to save multiple lives. Those who benefit from these donations include cancer patients, accident or burn victims, newborns and their mothers, transplant recipients, surgery patients, and more said the Blood Bank of Delmarva.
The drive is being held at Cape Henlopen High School located at 1250 Kings Highway, Lewes, DE 19958 on Saturday June 1 from 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
To sign up for this blood drive, click here or call 1-888-8-BLOOD-8.