REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Neighbors called it a mad dash out of this townhome in the Sawgrass development off of Old Landing Road.
"Neighbors started knocking on the door and my wife ran out, of course grabbed the dog and screamed back upstairs there was a big fire," Jim Kirlin said. "By the time I got down the stairs it was fire and then within minutes it was just a pop, ash in the air and it was really roaring upwards."
Warren Jones of the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company says the fire started on the second floor then advanced to the third floor engulfed in flames.
"We laid in from a hydrant just close by," Jones said. "Our first engine went straight in to the scene. Our tower was the second piece on scene then backed in with the tower to put up in the air so we could access the roof area.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal's office says the fire was accidental due to an electrical malfunction. Fortunately, no one was hurt.
If you take a look at the house, you can see the second and third floors completely covered in rubble. Nothing was able to be salvaged from either of those floors which is why the Sawgrass community is raising money for the family.
"The amount of people that have come out of nowhere just oh my gosh literally letting them stay and open doors for them seeing if they need anything," Kirlin said. "But the people that just sent donations already just here locally has been amazing. So we're gonna give them a gift card this afternoon to at least help initially get some clothes on their back and things like that.
Wednesday night's fire was the third major fire in the area this week adding to one in Rehoboth Monday morning and another in the Bethany Beach area on Tuesday.
Jones says there is no real explanation for the many calls that have happened this past week and they are not related, but the numbers say the summer time is the busiest for the fire company.
"We reach 80 to 100 calls a month during the summer," Jones said.
Another family without their home but the push to get them back on their feet is well on the way.