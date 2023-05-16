MILTON, Del. - La Plaza Delaware is a nonprofit partnership created to increase opportunities, business savvy, and prosperity for Latino and minority-owned small businesses.
On Tuesday evening, they received SBA Delaware’s 2023 Frank Masley Champion Award, created in honor of the late Delawarean Frank J. Masley, an entrepreneur, community advocate, and former olympian.
“We’re just a tiny little organization with a small team, but we have a big mission and a big purpose and a big community that we are supporting, and we all do it with love,” said Mary Dupont, Executive Director of La Plaza Delaware.
Each year, SBA Delaware’s Masley Award winner exemplifies the commitment, heart, and drive that Frank Masley brought to his work and his positive impact on Delaware’s small business community.