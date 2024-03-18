Draper Media has been made aware of fake social media and website pages pretending to be Draper Media radio station Big 107.7. The fake sites are advertising a gift card scam, and we urge our listeners and viewers to not provide any credit card or other payment information to these sites. Big 107.7's official website can be found at bigclassicrock.com and official Facebook page can be found at facebook.com/bigclassicrock.
We are taking immediate action to have false sites removed as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding.