WILMINGTON, Del.— The Office of the Marijuana Commissioner (OMC) has issued a warning to potential social equity applicants in Delaware regarding predatory practices by out-of-state entities. These entities have reportedly been contacting applicants, attempting to deceive them into paying for assistance in securing a social equity license.
Social Equity licenses are one of the business licenses created when Delaware legalized marijuana. A Social Equity Applicant must have at least 51% ownership and control by one or more individuals who meet specific criteria, including residency, past convictions, and family impact.
The OMC has clarified that it does not endorse or support the predatory practices being reported. In response, the office is collaborating with the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement (DATE) to investigate these reports.
The OMC has provided several tips to help applicants avoid falling victim to these scams:
- Avoid Upfront Fees: Do not pay upfront fees for help obtaining a social equity license.
- Be Wary of Unsolicited Offers: Beware of unsolicited calls, postcards, or emails that promise to guarantee a license.
- Trust Official Sources: Refer to the OMC website or contact the office directly for accurate information on social equity licensing.
- Consult an Attorney: Before signing any agreements or contracts, consult with an attorney.
If you are contacted by an entity offering to help you secure a social equity license for a fee and have concerns about their practices, report the incident to the OMC.
For more information, visit the OMC website or contact their office directly.