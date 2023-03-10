SEAFORD, Del. - The Seaford Police Department is warning the public to be aware of a scam in which callers pose as the police department. They then tell call recipients that they have missed a court date.
Police say that call recipients have been hanging up at this point, but the department believes the scammers may go on to advise that a warrant has been issued and that money could be paid to have the warrant lifted before asking for payment as gift cards or bank account deposits. This scam has set up a voicemail that police say sounds legitimate.
A similar scam was circulating in Ocean City in late January.
The Seaford Police Department states that it does not make calls soliciting money or bail. Those receiving a call from someone claiming to be a police officer from Seaford can verify by calling 302-629-6645.
Those who believe they may have been a victim of a scam should make a report to their local police department. Sussex County residents unsure of which department to reach out to can call the Sussex Communications Center at 302-855-2980.