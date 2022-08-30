GEORGETOWN, De - It was one Republican member of the Sussex County Council suggesting that another resign. At Tuesday's meeting Mark Schaeffer cited allegations that John Rieley used free services and topsoil spreading at his farm in an illegal manner.
"I think that this quite frankly rises to the level that Mr. Rieley should consider resigning from the council," Schaeffer said during the meeting.
Rieley responded back by denying any wrong doing. "We have not done anything wrong or anything illegal in any sense of the word," he said at the meeting.
Rieley is facing a primary challenger in Keller Hopkins for the County District Five seat that encompasses Georgetown and Millsboro.
Early voting in Delaware begins Wednesday with Primary Election Day taking place on September 13.