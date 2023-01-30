WILMINGTON, Del. - Scheduled Commercial Air Service is returning to Delaware on Feb. 1, according to the Delaware River and Bay Authority.
According to the Authority, the Avelo Airlines flight will take off Wednesday morning from the Wilmington - New Castle Airport and go to Orlando, Florida.
In the future, the Authority says that Avelo will provide non-stop service from the Wilmington airport to five Florida destinations via a Boeing Next-Generation (NG) 737 aircraft: Orlando, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, and Fort Myers.
In celebration, the Authority will be hosting a brief community event and ribbon coming ceremony.