SELBYVILLE, Del. - The town of Selbyville will be flushing its water hydrants during the week beginning Monday, Oct. 9.
The flushing will take place between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.
The town advises home owners and businesses to check for discolored water, especially in washing machines, during those hours that week.
The town says if you see discolored water, you can let your faucet run for a few minutes to see if it clears up.
If the water does not clear up, the town advises people to contact the water department at 302-436-8349.