SELBYVILLE, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) has announced upcoming shoulder and intermittent lane closures on Route 113 between Clendaniel Avenue and Gumboro Road Ext., scheduled to begin on March 11 and continue through the end of June 2024.
DelDOT says work will consist of scour countermeasures, involving the placement of riprap between the footings experiencing scour, as well as patching and repairing in areas around the bridge.
Drivers are advised to exercise caution, adhere to reduced speed limits in work zones and anticipate minor delays while traveling through the affected area.