REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- From Christmas fun to Easter egg hunts. Right now Schell Brothers is preparing for its Easter Eggstravaganza, an event that sold out in hours.
Schellville, behind the Tanger Seaside Outlets, is still set up as the Enchanted Winter Celebration from December. But come April, it will be filled with tens of thousands of eggs and spring flowers.
"We're going to pepper this place with eggs everywhere. We're going to have Easter themed caricatures all over the village. Santa Chalet will be the Easter Bunny Chalet. There's going to be live flowers everywhere," said Alyssa Titus with Schell Brothers.
Unlike the Christmas village which is free, tickets are 5-dollars for kids at the Eggstravaganza. Tickets for the first date sold out right away. Schell added two more dates which sold out in under 2 hours.
"We did sell out because we want you to have a great experience when you're in here. We learned a lot from Schellville and we don't want you to feel crowded, hurried or rushed," said Titus.
Schell Brothers is already warning about ticket scams. They posted a statement on Facebook reiterating that they are all sold out saying, "Please be careful NOT to give your info to someone you do not know. These tickets are not real. "
As for if there will be more dates added, that is not set in stone.
"Right now we don't. We did sell out incredibly quickly which we are thrilled about. But this is a big heavy lift up for the team at Schell Brothers. We all have our regular jobs so Schellville and these other special events are above and beyond what we do on the daily there," said Titus.
Schell will be releasing information soon about volunteer opportunities.