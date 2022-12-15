REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Due to inclement weather and concerns for the safety and health of volunteers and guests, Schellville will be closed Thursday.
The venue announced the temporary cancellation on its Facebook page. According to the post, attendees with event reservations for this night will be honored on Dec. 19, 20, 27, or 28. Schellville also accepts walk-ups every day.
Those who have already purchased a skate rental for Thursday night will be able to skate any other night they choose to attend. Refunds for Thursday's skate rentals are also available.