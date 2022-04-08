REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- From decking the halls, to spring flowers. The Schellville Christmas village is temporarily turned into an Easter celebration.
Santa's Chalet is now the Easter Bunny's cottage. Christmas trees are still up, but now they are decked out in eggs and flowers.
"Something we heard time and time again at Christmas time was we need more family friendly things to do like this in the area," said Alyssa Titus with Schell Brothers.
Some fun and games are the same as the Christmas celebration. The roller rinks is open. Shops will be open for browsing. The Snow Zone is still open for competition, but your new targets are eggs and bunnies.
"We have so much fun in store for them. One is a giant, epic Easter egg hunt that will kick off the days festivities. We have our artisan markets open in full capacity. Food truck ally is open. We have live music every day," said Titus.
Tickets to all three days of the event sold out within hours. To accommodate, Schellville will soon have First Fridays. During the first Friday of each month through the summer, Schellville will be open to families.
Tickets are sold out for the Extravaganza. Tickets for First Friday will be available soon.