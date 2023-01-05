(Georgetown, Del). High School Seniors, College students and Graduate students there is a unique scholarship. The Delmarva Chicken Association is excepting applications through February 7, 2023 for students who are inserted in pursuing a career poultry.
According to DCA students who are in marketing, accounting, engineering and even veterinary science and many more can even apply.
DCA says undergraduate scholarships are for $2,000 and graduate- degree scholarships are for $3,000
The completed application must be received by DCA no later than 4:30 pm on Friday, April 7, 2023