WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - Julie Giordano, a county executive from Wicomico, released a letter addressed to county citizens regarding her position on school appropriate materials. The letter lays out a type of grievance process for parents if they find books, assignments, or materials used in their children's classes as questionable or inappropriate.
"I do not support the use of obscene materials anywhere in our schools," Giordano said in the letter. "I do not want them used in the classroom, whether holistically or in literature circles, not do I want them housed in school or classroom libraries."
WRDE spoke with Giordano, who said the purpose of the letter was to guide parents towards a process in place to address concerns. The letter came following communication to Giordano from the Delmarva Parent Teacher Coalition, which reached out to her saying that "public silence is consent" and requesting a letter to the school board that would denounce their use of "obscene material."
"Education is a three-way system including the parent, the teacher, and the student," Giordano told WRDE. "It's hurtful for parents to come across materials they think are hurtful and then take to Facebook about them, because then that is not removing them."
Giordano recommends starting the conversation with teachers first. She said that books parents don't want their children to have access to will be flagged in a database and their children will not be allowed access to them. Materials that an individual deems are inappropriate for an entire class, grade level, or school can be directed to the Wicomico County Board of Education's process.
According to the board, first steps for parents and guardians include contacting a student's principal in writing with concerns or a request for alternate materials in place of those in question. Depending on the material, the principal may arrange a conference. If concerns are not resolved to the parent's satisfaction, they may appeal the decision to the chief academic officer who will then appoint a committee to read and examine the materials in question. The committee, chief academic officer, and superintendent of schools will decide whether to keep or remove the items in question from school collections. If not satisfied again, the parent can request a hearing with the school board.
The process was first adopted by the Wicomico County Board of Education in July 2021 and was most recently approved and made effective in October 2022. According to Giordano, no materials have been brought to principals or the school board since at least July 2022.
She said controversial materials are often centered around being upsetting to those with strong religious beliefs or found to be sexually explicit. One example she gave was a graphic novels called "Gender Queer." Other examples of materials she included were "Persepolis," "Me and Earl and the Dying Girl," "Monday's Not Coming," and "#murdertrending."