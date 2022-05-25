DELMARVA-- One day after a gunman killed 19 elementary schoolers and two teachers in Texas, school districts on Delmarva say students' priority is a safety.
Extra police officers were stationed outside Lewes Elementary and Cape Henlopen High School on Wednesday morning. Superintendent Bob Fulton says they are working with School Resource Officers and local law enforcement to increase patrols and visibility.
"Our children are the most important piece of our community and we will always guard their safety with the utmost importance," he says in part. "Please continue to help by alerting us to any concerns that arise. As a community, we must work together to do everything we can to keep our schools safe."
Worcester County Schools and Cape both offering condolences to Robb Elementary School.
"Schools are meant to be welcoming, safe, and inclusive environments where students can learn and grow," a statement from WCPS reads. "Acts of violence in schools like what occurred in Uvalde, Texas, devastate us all to our very core."
Milford and Indian River Schools reiterating they have school resource officers and constables on staff.
David Maull with IRSD says the district has upped its security since the deadly Sandy Hook shooting.
"Currently [we have] at least one armed constable on duty at all times," he tells WRDE. "Our larger schools -- two high schools -- have two armed duty at all times. In total we have a total of 16."
The Maryland Center for School Safety and Active Assailant Interdisciplinary Work Group for the State of Maryland reminding Marylanders the number of resources available for students--both in and out of school. Those include an anonymous tip line at (1-833-MD-B-SAFE / 1-833-632-7233), and if you or someone you know needs assistance with mental or behavioral health care, you can check the Behavioral Health Administration's Help Page, or contact Maryland’s Helpline at 2-1-1 press 1.
More information can be found here: schoolsafety.maryland.gov.