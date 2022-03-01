SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Cape Henlopen’s school board met Monday night following Governor John Carney’s quick announcement that masks would no longer be required in schools.
That decision was put abruptly in the hands of local school boards like Cape’s who decided unanimously to make masks optional.
Paul Webster has two elementary school students. He and other parents were dissatisfied with the timing of this decision.
"It should have happened before this school year even started," Webster said. "My kids have been in masks for two years. I’ve seen kids suffer. This should have happened long ago."
The school district sent a statement to WRDE Tuesday. It said in part:
"Beginning Wednesday, March 2, students and staff will no longer be required to wear masks inside of our schools or on school transportation. We ask that all students, staff, and visitors please continue to be respectful of each other’s individual choice on whether or not they wear a face mask at school."
Monday night, the Indian River Board of Education also voted unanimously to make masks optional for students, staff, and visitors. While all of these changes to mandates and policies are happening, Public Relations Specialist Dave Maull says testing is still going to be readily available for students.
"The largest one is the testing programs offered through the Quidel Corporation and we’re going to have those at most of our schools which will allow parents the opportunity to get their kids tested on a weekly basis," Maull said.
Delaware Division of Public Health Director Dr. Karyl Rattay says schools will need to specifically handle risk related to COVID.
"School nurses for example get tuned into two or more cases in a setting with a sports team, with a classroom," Dr. Rattay said. "We want to talk with them. We want to work on whether or not in each individual situation should that lead to testing everyone. Should that lead to temporary mask wearing. We'll respond when we think there is a cluster or an outbreak."
The state of emergency was lifted Tuesday night. Also, mask mandates in most state buildings are being lifted Wednesday.