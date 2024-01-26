DELAWARE - Delaware homeowners aged 65 or over have the opportunity to apply for a tax credit to alleviate regular school property taxes.
This tax credit is capped at half of the recipient's tax obligation or $500, whichever is less, and applies exclusively to property taxes on a primary residence.
To avail of this tax relief, eligible individuals need to apply once, and the application can be accessed here.
The application deadline for the upcoming tax year is April 30, 2024.
For additional details about the Senior School Property Tax Relief Program, please visit finance.delaware.gov/senior-relief/.