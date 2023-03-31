DOVER, Del. - Two schools and a youth center were placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon after a report of a suspicious person carrying a gun nearby were called in to Delaware State Police.
Major George S. Welch Elementary School, Dover Air Base Middle School, and the Dover Air Force Base Youth Center began lockdown just before 3:30 p.m. According to the base, the call mentioned someone wearing a purple sweatshirt carrying a gun in the base housing area. The threat was investigated by state police, officers from the Dover Police Department, and the 436th Security Forces Squadron.
Officials say that no credible threat was found. The lockdown ended at 5 p.m.
"Ensuring the safety and security of our families is our top priority," said Col. Matt Husemann, 436th Airlift Wing commander.
The investigation is ongoing. Additional questions can be directed to 436AW.PA@us.af.mil.