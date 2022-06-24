DELAWARE - The constitutional protection for abortions ended Friday. Though not surprising following a leak of a draft on this decision last month, the official decision still igniting reactions on both sides of the issue.
Protests are sparking across the nation and locally in Delaware and Maryland.
The Indivisible Worcester MD, the Democratic Women’s Club of Worcester County, and the Suffrage Centennial Celebration Committee planned a "Bans Off Our Bodies" rally in West Ocean City.
A similar rally taking place in Seaford.
Maryland March For Life says making abortion illegal is what they've been fighting for for years.
"I was pro-choice for many many years of my life until I was pregnant with my child and really was confronted with biological fact that an unborn baby is a human person," said Ali Rak, the Communications Chair.
While others say it's a dark day in America.
"At Planned Parenthood, we value body autonomy and know that personal and medical decisions about your sexual and reproductive health should be made by you and you alone," explained Ruth Lytle-Barnaby, the CEO of Planned Parenthood of Delaware.
However, regardless of the SCOTUS decision, Delaware and Maryland laws continue to protect abortions.
House Bill 455 passed in the Delaware House in June which would expand who could provide abortions and protect women coming to Delaware seeking the service.
A similar law known as the Abortion Care Access Act was passed in Maryland in April.
The ACLU of Delaware says they are backing these laws.
"We at the ACLU we expect nationally to file lawsuits challenging some of those bans to try and stop and slow them down and we will also fight in other states that are battleground states whether it will be attempts to try to limit or ban abortions," said Executive Director Mike Brickner.
The ACLU of Delaware is also urging people contact their state senator and urge them to pass HB 455.
Meanwhile, Maryland organizations say they will continue to fight for laws that make abortion illegal.
“This is a tremendous victory for unborn children and their mothers. States can now affirm without restraint that life is a human right, and ensure that women have greater access to the support and resources they need and deserve," said Nicole Theis, the President with Delaware Family Policy Council.
Lytle-Barnaby says they are preparing to serve women from other states.
"We are looking for plans for how we might increase services by doubling what we have right now that'll take about 6 months to get there though," added Lytle-Barnaby.
House Bill 455 now heads to the senate and the Maryland Abortion Act is expected to go into law July 1st.