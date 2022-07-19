REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Two Delmarva teams topped the United States Life-Saving Association Mid Atlantic Regional Championship Monday in Rehoboth Beach.
Sea Colony came in first place and Ocean City, Maryland ranked third in the competition.
In the USLA championship, lifeguards from the region compete in different categories including running, swimming, and lifesaving. The competing lifeguards are from Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, New York, and New Jersey, according the association.
The top three teams from the championship are:
1st - Sussex County's Sea Colony Beach Patrol
2nd - New York's Smith Point Beach Patrol
3rd - Ocean City (Md) Beach Patrol
Here's a complete list of the results: