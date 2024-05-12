BETHANY BEACH, Del.- Sea Colony, the community situated just south of Bethany Beach, is gearing up to host the 11th Annual Vacasa Pro Women’s Open from May 13 to May 19. The USTA Pro Circuit Event will feature top international talent in both singles and doubles competitions, according to Vacasa.
"Sea Colony is thrilled to welcome players and fans alike to our beautiful venue for what promises to be an unforgettable week of tennis," said Tournament Director, Thomas Johnston, "We are honored to continue our tradition of hosting top-tier competitions and look forward to showcasing the incredible talent on display."
Historically, the Vacasa Pro Women’s Open has held players including Jessica Pegula, Danielle Collins and Wimbledon girls' singles champion Liv Hovde. This year’s lineup offers a $25,000 prize pool.
In addition to the professional matches, Sea Colony will host a special Kids Day event on May 15 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. This event offers a unique opportunity for children to play alongside world-ranked tennis players and learn from Sea Colony’s professional coaches. Pre-registration for Kids Day is required and can be completed at www.seacolony.com/vacasa-open.