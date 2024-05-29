OCEAN CITY, Md. - Sea Rocket, a provider of aquatic activities in Ocean City, finds itself in a legal dispute with the Ocean City City Council over its venture into houseboat rentals. The conflict escalated further when Sea Rocket threatened legal action in response to recent pushback from the town.
The dispute arose when Sea Rocket announced plans to expand its offerings this summer by introducing houseboat rentals near Dorchester Street in Ocean City. However, their ambitions encountered resistance when the town sent them a warning email, insisting that such rentals were not permitted.
Sea Rocket contested the town's email, arguing that vessels fall under the jurisdiction of the state, not the town. This stance prompted Ocean City to consider adding an ordinance to local law explicitly prohibiting houseboat rentals, a move supported by Mayor Rick Meehan.
"We want to specify and clarify that houseboat rentals are not an intended use in our code or comprehensive plan," Mayor Meehan stated. "Our recreational marinas are vital amenities for residents and visitors, and we aim to preserve their intended purpose."
In response, Sea Rocket's CEO, Will Wangel, rebuffed the town's legal stance, asserting, "They cannot dictate our operations on parasail boats or houseboats. It's beyond their jurisdiction." The company remains adamant about their right to operate within state regulations.
As tensions persist, Ocean City officials are seeking the removal of Sea Rocket's current houseboat from local waters. However, Sea Rocket has no plans to relocate the vessel anytime soon.
In a statement issued by Sea Rocket, the company commented the town's handling of the situation and also outlined its grievances...
"While we initially wanted to work in good faith with the town to create something new and exciting, it appears the mayor & town council are set on protecting their own self-interest & are unwilling to even have a discussion."
You can read Sea Rocket's whole statement below.