REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Sea Shell Shop says that it is closing its Rehoboth Avenue location to consolidate all of its operations to the location on Route 1, the same building as their minigolf course Shell We Golf.
Owners say that the business started in 1956 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and Ocean City, Maryland, but after the death of current owner Patty's husband twelve years ago, she has decided to consolidate to one store, which will be managed by her eldest son. Her other son and his wife run the Shell We Bounce.
"It was a hard decision to sell or rent, and what to do?" Patty shared. "I knew that decision was going to be coming soon and I have been contemplating it after having had several offers to sell my downtown store, but I just did not. And then suddenly someone needs a place to move into on Rehoboth Avenue, so we as a family decided in one day to let them rent our downtown store. That was less than a week ago."
"We have many great stories and memories that happened in our downtown stores over the years," wrote Patty. "We have had many long time managers, most working for us 20, 30 and even one for 35 years, Marie Moody, and she is now 95. It has been a wonderful place to live and raise our family and work side by side so many other wonderful long time established businesses, whom I know so well and call them all my friends."
Patty says that the Tideline Gallery will carry the same items as the Sea Shell Shop, along with Patty's own watercolor art, featuring scenes from Delaware beaches.
Patty says that as they move out, the Sea Shell Shop will be holding a 1/2 off everything sale.