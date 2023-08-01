SLAUGHTER BEACH, Del. - The Kemp's Ridley Sea Turtle that swallowed a fishing hook last week has made it through surgery and is now recovering, according to the MERR Institute.
They say the turtle received supportive care and assessment at MERR and was then transferred to the Virginia Science Center Stranding Program for further diagnostics. This eventually led to surgery to remove the hook that was lodged in the Turtle's esophagus.
The institute thanks the couple that hooked the turtle for seeking help instead of just cutting the turtle free.
The Kemp's Ridley Sea Turtle is a critically endangered species.
They ask other anglers not to cut the line if a sea turtle is hooked while fishing. MERR says it could cause the turtle extreme pain and a slow and gruesome death.