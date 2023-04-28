SEAFORD, Del. - J. Tyler Sheets, a Seaford child with quadriplegic cerebral palsy, was recently granted a shopping spree from the Sunshine Foundation. His condition affects all four of his limbs.
The foundation answers the wishes of children with lifelong chronic conditions like Down syndrome, sickle cell disease, severe epilepsy, blindness, deafness, and more. It makes dreams a reality for kids who may be turned away from other wish-granting organizations that require a life-threatening or critical diagnosis, like Make-A-Wish.
Common wishes typically include trips to Disney, LEGOLAND, SeaWorld, and other amusement parks, while others make special wishes for playsets, swimming pools, other kinds of family trips, and even for adaptive or special needs equipment. Sheets wished for a shopping spree and went with his mom, Monica.
"This was most definitely J's favorite outfit," she said about an sample of clothing they bought. "He wore this for a prom for people with disabilities. As you can see from his face, he had a blast! We bought sweatsuits, sneakers, and started summer shopping. Thank you so much for all of the help the Sunshine Foundation gave us!"
The Sunshine Foundation has worked with over 40,000 kids throughout the United States since 1976 and relies on the generosity of individuals, organizations, and corporations to fund the dreams they answer.
More information on how to refer a child or make a donation can be found at www.sunshinefoundation.org.