SEAFORD, Del. - A vehicle fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damages after it spread to a house early Friday morning, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
They say the fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of Clark Road in Seaford. While the Blades Volunteer Fire Company was responding, they discovered that the fire started in a car and spread to the house next to it, says the Office.
According to the Fire Marshal, there were people in the house when it caught fire, but everyone was able to escape without getting hurt.
They say that State fire investigators were called to the scene and discovered that the fire came as a result of an electrical failure in the car.