SEAFORD, Del. - Karent Díaz Ríos, born and raised in Colombia, became a teacher in 2007. She started teaching fourth graders math, science, and Spanish in the Dual Language Immersion Program at Seaford Central Elementary School in 2020, and this year she was named the school's teacher of the year.
"When it actually happened, I could not believe it, but then I just felt like, 'Wow, this is my school and my people supporting me and showing me that they care, that the program is being recognized," Díaz Ríos said.
Díaz Ríos' students say she's deserving, not just because of her teaching skills but her attitude.
"I love that, um, whenever she, um, comes in in the morning, she shows up with a smile, and with that smile, it assures us that it would be a good day," Addison Wands, a fourth-grade student, said.
Her co-workers say Díaz Ríos makes all students feel included, and she inspires them too.
"I am so proud of Karent. She is the most deserving person. She comes to school every day with a positive attitude, and her spirit is contagious," Ashley Belote, Dual Language Immersion teacher, said.
For Díaz Ríos, this is the place she needs to be.
"Fourth grade is the perfect age, and this is where I fit, where I can give my best, and where I can just get all the love from all these little people," Díaz Ríos said.
Díaz Ríos will represent Seaford Central Elementary School as she goes forward for the district teacher of the year.