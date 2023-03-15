Seaford Community Reacts To Child Sex Abuse Accusations Against Former High School Employee

SEAFORD, Del.- The Seaford community is reacting to the shocking accusations of a former employee at Seaford High School.
Jerry Sodano is a former athletic trainer facing six charges of child sex abuse.
Marty Vincent has been a Seaford neighbor for 53 years, and is sad to see something like this happen so close to home.
"We just don't hear about it hear about it here," she told WRDE. "It seems to be from the bigger places, but I guess it can happen anywhere. I was shocked at first, because I have heard of him."
It is not clear how Sodano got in contact with the victim. Seaford School District said in a statement that it was "gravely disturbed by the situation." The district said Sodano is currently on administrative leave.
Luxander Alexis is another neighbor wondering how this could have happened.
"Don't let your kids hang out with all these kinds of people, you know?" he said. "That's terrible."
Police say they fear more victims could be out there. Anyone with knowledge of these allegations or knowledge of any other crimes is asked to contact Det. Lingo of Delaware State Police at (302) 752-3864.