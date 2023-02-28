SEAFORD, Del. - In the Mayor and Council meeting in Seaford Tuesday night, developer David Perlmutter showed council a development plan for downtown Seaford.
"This could be a game changer for the city," says Perlmutter.
He wants to bring luxury apartment buildings, restaurants and bars, an amphitheater, retail stores, boat docks, and more...
Perlmutter says he wants to partner with the Chesapeake Conservancy to transform the area of Oyster House Park to the Front Street Bridge.
The Conservancy expressed support of the new plan in a letter it wrote to Seaford City Manager Charles Anderson.
Council says it wants Perlmutter to check in with the Seaford Historical Society on it's input before presenting a new plan.